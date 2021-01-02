Former home minister Buta Singh passes away
Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:11 IST
Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.
His family said Singh died around 5.30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.
- READ MORE ON:
- Singh
- Rahul Gandhi
- Narendra Modi
- Buta Singh
ALSO READ
Govt continuing informal talks with various farm groups, hopeful to end crisis before year ends: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to PTI.
Open to meet protesting farm unions anytime to end deadlock, address all genuine concerns: Agri Minister Narendra Singh Tomar to PTI.
SC directs WB police not to take coercive action against 4 BJP leaders, including Kailash Vijayvargiya, Arjun Singh, in cases lodged there.
DRDO can play important role in making India superpower, says Rajnath Singh
Military Literature Festival provides opportunity to gain knowledge: Rajnath Singh