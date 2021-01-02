Left Menu
Former home minister Buta Singh passes away

Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.His family said Singh died around 5.30 am.

02-01-2021
Senior Rajasthan Congress leader and former MP from Jalore -- Buta Singh. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Former Union home minister Buta Singh died at the AIIMS here on Saturday morning. He was 86. The senior Congress leader was in a coma since October last year when he was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after he suffered a brain hemorrhage.

His family said Singh died around 5.30 am. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi have condoled his demise.

