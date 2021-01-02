Delhi's temp likely to rise by 5.9 degrees Celsius in next 24 hrs

Left Menu
After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next 24 hours in the national capital will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 12:42 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 12:42 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

After several days of biting cold and chilly weather, the next 24 hours in the national capital will most likely be more comfortable with a rise in temperature, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed on Saturday. Delhi's Safdarjung recorded minimum temperature at 7 degrees Celsius at 8:30 am today, which is likely to rise by 5.9 degrees Celsius during the next 24 hours, while the temperature in Palam is expected to rise by 5.4 degrees Celsius above 9.5 degrees Celsius recorded earlier today.

As per the IMD forecast, minimum temperatures have increased by around 5 degrees Celsius over Delhi. These temperatures are likely to maintain during the next two-three days with the possibility of a fall of two to three degrees Celsius thereafter.

Poor visibility was observed in Delhi after a city received light rain in the morning today, due to the impact of Western Disturbances, which has begun over Northwest India including Delhi. The IMD further predicted light intensity rain with a thunderstorm to occur over northwest Delhi, parts of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh during the next two hours.

"Thunderstorm with light intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of West, North-West Delhi, Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Karnal, Yamunanagar, Narwana, Rajand, Bhiwani, Jhajjar, Rohtak, Kosli, Matanhail, Charkhidadri (Haryana), Meerut, Kithor, Garhmuktesar, Pahasu, Khurja, Mathura, Barsana (U.P.), Deeg, Nadbai, Mahandipur Balaji (Rajasthan) during the next 2 hours," it said. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

