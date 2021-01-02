Left Menu
4 UK returnees test positive for new strain of COVID-19 in Gujarat

Four passengers in Gujarat have been found positive with a new strain of coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom, said Jayanti Ravi, State Principal Secretary (Health).

Updated: 02-01-2021 17:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Four passengers in Gujarat have been found positive with a new strain of coronavirus that was detected in the United Kingdom, said Jayanti Ravi, State Principal Secretary (Health). Ravi said that these passengers have recently arrived from the UK.

"Passengers who arrived from the United Kingdom were tested for coronavirus. Those who had symptoms were isolated according to the new guidelines. Four passengers who returned from the United Kingdom have tested positive for the new strain of Coronavirus in Gujarat. We have done contact tracing and put their contacts on the observance," she told ANI. Earlier, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that a total of 20 people have been found in the country with the mutant variant of SARS- CoV-2 virus found in the UK.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had informed that the flight operations between India and the United Kingdom, which have been banned due to the emergence of the new strain of coronavirus, will be resumed from January 8 till 23. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

