Tigress, 3 cubs' deaths: Cattle grazier held for poisoning

A cattle grazier was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a tigress and three cubs in Umred-Paoni-Karhandala sanctuary, a forest official said. The accused is an illegal grazier and has confessed to having poisoned the cattle carcass with insecticide to extract revenge.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 02-01-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 18:28 IST
A cattle grazier was arrested on Saturday in connection with the death of a tigress and three cubs in Umred-Paoni-Karhandala sanctuary, a forest official said. The carcasses of the tigress and two of her cubs were found in compartment number 1415 of Karhandala beat in Umred range on Friday, and that of the third cub on Saturday morning, and the half-eaten body of a cow was lying nearby.

Based on circumstantial evidence as well as local intelligence, Navegaon (Sadhu) village resident Divakar Dattuji Nagekar was taken into custody, Pench Tiger Reserve field director Ravikiran Govekar said. ''The accused is an illegal grazier and has confessed to having poisoned the cattle carcass with insecticide to extract revenge. An offence has been registered against him.

The insecticide he used has been seized,'' he said. ''The tigress was about 4-5 years old while the cubs were around five months old. Samples from the carcasses have been collected for DNA and toxicological tests,'' he added.

The accused was arrested and presented before court on Saturday, Govekar informed..

