Over ground worker of NSCN apprehended in Nagaland
Assam Rifles apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Mon district on Saturday.ANI | Mon (Nagaland) | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:03 IST
Assam Rifles apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Mon district on Saturday.
It also recovered one point 32mm Pistol and a Magzine which was handed over to the Police Station.
"Assam Rifles apprehended One OGW of NSCN(IM) at Phuktong #Mon, #Nagaland, recovered One point 32mm Pistol & a Magzine. OGW & recovered items handed over to the Police Station. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam@adgpi" tweeted the Public Relations Officer of Kohima. (ANI)
