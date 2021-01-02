Left Menu
Over ground worker of NSCN apprehended in Nagaland

Assam Rifles apprehended an Over Ground Worker (OGW) of the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN) in Mon district on Saturday.

ANI | Mon (Nagaland) | Updated: 02-01-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 19:03 IST
Assam Rifles arrested OGW of NSCN in Nagaland. Image Credit: ANI

It also recovered one point 32mm Pistol and a Magzine which was handed over to the Police Station.

"Assam Rifles apprehended One OGW of NSCN(IM) at Phuktong #Mon, #Nagaland, recovered One point 32mm Pistol & a Magzine. OGW & recovered items handed over to the Police Station. #HarKaamDeshKeNaam@adgpi" tweeted the Public Relations Officer of Kohima. (ANI)

