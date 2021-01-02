AAP leader Raghav Chadha meets 'arhtiyas'

AAP leader Raghav Chadha on Saturday met 'arhtiyas' or commission agents who were recently raided by the Income Tax Department. Chadha, who is AAP Punjab co-incharge, accused the Centre of harassing the commission agents for supporting farmers who were up in arms against the Centre's three farm laws.

''After harassing the farmers, the PM Modi-led central government is now troubling the Punjab arthiyas by imposing income tax raids at their offices and residences to intimidate them, because their only fault was supporting the farmers' movement and providing them help to make it more powerful,'' he said in a statement here. Chadha assured Federation of Arhtiyas president Vijay Kalra that the Aam Aadmi Party stood by him and the party would extend all possible support to the people's struggle to respond to the ''dictatorship being perpetrated'' by the Modi government.

Arhtiyas in Punjab had gone on four-day strike last month against income tax raids. They had alleged that the raids were conducted to intimidate them for supporting the farmers' stir against the Centre's agriculture laws. Premises of six commission agents were raided by the Income Tax Department and a total of 14 commission agents had received notices from the IT Department before the raids.