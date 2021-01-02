Left Menu
Development News Edition

Skirmishes along LoC making lives of people miserable: NC leaders

There should be an end to skirmishes along the Line of Control as they are making the lives of people in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir miserable, the National Conference said on Saturday.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 02-01-2021 22:23 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 22:23 IST
Skirmishes along LoC making lives of people miserable: NC leaders

There should be an end to ''skirmishes'' along the Line of Control as they are making the lives of people in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir miserable, the National Conference said on Saturday. The party was referring to the losses suffered by people in Kupwara district's Karnah sector due to mortar shelling and firing by Pakistani troops on December 31 last year.

In a joint statement, National Conference (NC) north zone president and Member of Parliament from Baramulla Muhammad Akbar Lone and party leaders Qaisar Jamsheed Lone, Kafilul-ur-Rehman and Sajad Shafi Uri impressed upon the administration to come to the rescue of the people. ''Such skirmishes are no less than a terrible nightmare for the locals. The situation in the forward posts has remained as it is since long, making the lives of locals miserable. However, it is for the first time that the spawn of such skirmishes has increased up to Karnah,'' the statement said. Pakistani troops had opened fire and shelled mortars in unprovoked violations of a ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara as well as Rajouri district on December 31 last year.

In the statement, the NC leaders said that a local mosque and scores of dwellings incurred heavy losses in the incident leading to widespread distress in the Karnah region. The consequences are excruciating for the people who become ''cannon fodder of such cross-border skirmishes'', they said. ''These skirmishes also have a chilling effect on the economic activities of the people, dwelling in border areas and other forward posts as well. Caught between the devil and the deep sea, they aren't able to manage their household chores and look after their farms,'' the NC leaders said in the statement. The party's leaders said peace on the border is indispensable since any fall-out there has a direct impact on the daily lives of locals.

''Ubiquitous tension on borders, besides affecting economic activities, also causes mental trepidation to the elderly and children,'' they added. The NC leaders impressed upon the administration to provide immediate relief to the people whose dwellings were damaged due to the cross border shelling.

''The damage to property and livestock of the local should be assessed without delay and they should be compensated instantaneously,'' they said in the statement..

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Eagles S Mills put on COVID list, will miss finaleThe Philadelphia Eagles put Jalen Mills on the reserveCOVID-19 list, ending the safetys season. Its unclear if Mills tested positive or ...

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Rawat visits key forward military bases in Arunachal Pradesh

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat on Saturday visited several frontline airbases in forwarding areas near the Line of Actual Control in Arunachal Pradesh and undertook a detailed review of Indias overall military preparedness in the re...

After pardon, Blackwater guard defiant: ‘I acted correctly'

Evan Liberty was reading in the top bunk of his cell one evening late last month when a prison supervisor delivered news he had hoped for. He says, Are you ready for this Liberty recalled. I said, Uh, Im not sure. What is going on He said, ...

Barcelona's Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Brazil midfielder Philippe Coutinho will be sidelined for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee, Barcelona said Saturday. The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021