Left Menu
Development News Edition

Punjab farmer turns container truck into makeshift home at Singhu border

A Jalandhar-based farmer who has been protesting at the Singhu border against the three agriculture laws has turned a container truck into a fully equipped temporary home.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:38 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:38 IST
Punjab farmer turns container truck into makeshift home at Singhu border
Harpreet Singh Mattu's makeshift home in a container truck (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

A Jalandhar-based farmer who has been protesting at the Singhu border against the three agriculture laws has turned a container truck into a fully equipped temporary home. Harpreet Singh Mattu's temporary accommodation has all basic amenities like a sofa, bed, TV and even a functional toilet along with mobile charging points.

"I came here on December 2 at the behest of my elder brother who based in the US. He asked me to serve the farmers. I left all my work and served for seven days at the Singhu border. Earlier five of my trucks came here and when I came back to my a hotel, where I was staying at that time, I felt homesick and then I thought why not turn a truck into a makeshift apartment," Mattu told ANI. He said his friends helped him in making his makeshift home, which took one and half days to complete.

Mattu has also opened Gurdwara Sahib Riverside California Langar Sewa at Singhu border protest site which serves tea, snacks and food for the passer-by and farmers. "In my Langar tea is served round the clock, from morning till evening. Pinni, pakodas, almond langar is also served there," he said. Mattu claims that his Lanhar Seva witnesses a footfall of more than 10,000 people each day.

The Jalandhar-based farmer is accompanied by his wife, son, nephew, and team of around 80-90 helpers at the site. Farmers have been protesting at different borders of the national capital for over a month against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sourav Ganguly undergoes angioplasty after "mild" heart attack

BCCI president and former India skipper Sourav Ganguly Saturday suffered a mild heart attack and had to undergo a quick primary angioplasty to clear a blocked coronary artery, a doctor said. The cricket icon is conscious and his condition i...

NFL-Browns shut down training after another staff member tests positive for COVID-19

The Cleveland Browns closed its team facility on Saturday after another member of the coaching staff tested positive for COVID-19, a day ahead of their critical regular-season finale. The team had been cleared to return to practice on Frida...

Gehlot writes to PM asking for increase in incentive amount given to ASHA workers

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to increase the incentive amount given to ASHA workers. He said that keeping in mind the important role played by ASHAs in accessing health services at the co...

India likely to approve two-dose regimen for COVID vaccines, 4 weeks apart - sources

Indias drugs regulator is likely to approve administering two doses of the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine and another locally-developed one by Bharat Biotech, each four weeks apart, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Saturd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021