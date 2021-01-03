Israel rejects "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

Israel rejects "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into warReuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-01-2021 14:55 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 14:53 IST
An Israeli official dismissed as "nonsense" on Sunday an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.
It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strikes on the one-year anniversary on Sunday of the assassination of Tehran's top general, Qassem Soleimani, in a U.S. drone strike in Iraq, Energy Minister Yuval Steinitz said on Kan public radio.
