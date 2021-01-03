Left Menu
Development News Edition

On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation

Reuters | London | Updated: 03-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 16:00 IST
On Scottish referendum, UK PM says vote should only happen once in a generation
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said referendums should only happen once in a generation, when asked about the possibility of a fresh vote on Scottish independence.

"The only point I would make is that referendums, (in) my ... direct experience in this country, are not particularly jolly events," Johnson told the BBC.

"They don't have a, notably unifying force on the national mood, they should be only once in a generation."

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

U.S. distributes over 13.07 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines; 4.2 mln administered -CDC

Health News Roundup: Korea expands ban on gatherings; emergency COVID-19 hospitals in UK and more

Moto G Stylus 2021 design revealed in leaked renders

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. cities, left behind in COVID-19 aid, look for lifeline in Biden era

In Washingtons months-long political slugfest over who should get aid to counter the financial damage from the COVID-19 pandemic, there was at least one clear loser local government.In the midst of cutbacks in workforce and emergency servic...

U.S. Senate control, and Biden's agenda, at stake as Georgia runoff elections loom

Control of the U.S. Senate and with it, the likely fate of President-elect Joe Bidens legislative agenda will be on the ballot on Tuesday when voters in Georgia decide twin runoff elections.The high-stakes campaign that has unfolded since...

Libyans start using new exchange rate

The Central Bank of Libya on Sunday introduced a new unified exchange rate agreed last month after years of division between rival branches based on opposing sides of the front line. As part of the change, the internationally recognised Gov...

Tougher lockdown restriction likely on the way, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend.Cases of COVID-19 in Britain ar...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021