Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hundreds of farmers and students from Maha leave for Delhi

He said widows of those farmers who had committed suicide over farm debt and related issues from east Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, have also joined this Chalo Delhi vehicle march.Earlier in the day, students, youngsters and people from various walks of life hailing from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmed Nagar and other districts gathered in Nagpur under the aegis of Maharashtra Rajya Kisan Sabha.

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 03-01-2021 19:18 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 19:18 IST
Hundreds of farmers and students from Maha leave for Delhi

Hundreds of farmers from various regions of Maharashtra, joined by students and people from various walks of life, on Sunday night left for Delhi from Nagpur to join cultivators who have been protesting at the borders of the national capital for over a month seeking the repeal of three agri laws, a Kisan Sabha leader said. He said widows of those farmers who had committed suicide over farm debt and related issues from east Maharashtra and Marathwada regions, have also joined this ''Chalo Delhi'' vehicle march.

Earlier in the day, students, youngsters and people from various walks of life hailing from Kolhapur, Sangli, Satara, Nashik, Aurangabad, Ahmed Nagar and other districts gathered in Nagpur under the aegis of 'Maharashtra Rajya Kisan Sabha'. They took out a march in afternoon and a meeting was held at Sanvidhan chowk in evening.

''These farmers and others have left for Delhi in 40-odd vehicles, including buses and four-wheelers,'' Nagpur district secretary of Kisan Sabha, Arun Wankar, told PTI. He said about 800 members of the Maharashtra Rajya Kisan Sabha are also going to Delhi to join the protesting farmers.

''We want to support the farmers who are protesting in a peaceful manner against the three anti-farmer laws which were passed in a dictatorial manner by the Central government,'' Wankar said. Savita Jadhav (26), who came from Parbhani district in Marathwada region along with 35 other women, said her farmer husband and her father committed suicides in 2010 and 2017, respectively, over their failure to repay loans taken for farming.

''I am going to Delhi to support the cause of farmers. I request the government to rehabilitate the families of those farmers who have committed suicide over loans. I also urge the government to scrap the farm laws in the interest of agriculturists,'' she said.

Braving the cold, thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, are protesting at various borders of the national capital for more than a month against the three laws. The government has presented these laws as major agriculture sector reforms aimed at helping farmers and increasing their income, but the protesting unions fear that the new legislations will leave them at the mercy of big corporates by weakening the MSP and mandi systems.

After the sixth round of formal negotiations on Wednesday, the government and farm unions reached some common ground to resolve protesting farmers' concerns over rise in power tariff and penalties for stubble burning, but the two sides remained deadlocked over the main contentious issues. PTI CLS NSK NSK

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to provide liberal funding to make J&K power-surplus region: Union minister

Stating that Jammu and Kashmir is a challenge as far as providing round-the-clock electricity to consumers is concerned, Union minister R K Singh on Sunday said the Centre would spend liberally to tap the immense potential of the Union Terr...

Nepal reports 421 new COVID-19 cases

Nepal has reported 421 new COVID-19 cases, taking the countrys virus caseload to 261,859, the health ministry said on Sunday. The ministry said that 5,800 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.The death toll has reached 1,878 with eight...

C'garh Naxal wanted for attacks on cops, killings held

A Naxal wanted for attacks on security forces was arrested from Bijapur in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, police said. Somlu Kashyap 40 was held from a forest near Kokodipara village under Mirtoor police station limits during a search operation by...

Draft science, tech innovation policy proposes developing benchmark for 'ease of doing research'

Benchmarks for ease of doing research will be developed to ensure adequate funds for research activities in India, increase accountability and make those less bureaucratic, according to the draft Science Technology Innovation Policy, 2020. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021