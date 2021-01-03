Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 more protesting farmers die

One of the farmers died of cardiac arrest, another was suffering from fever while the cause of the death of the third farmer could only be ascertained after post-mortem, they added.The deceased were identified as Shamsher Singh around 45 years of age, a resident of Lidhra village in Punjabs Sangrur district, Jashandeep Singh 18, a resident of Chauke village in Punjabs Bathinda district, and Jagbir Singh 60, a resident of Jind in Haryana, the police said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-01-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 20:49 IST
3 more protesting farmers die
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Three more farmers, who were part of the protests at the Delhi borders against the Centre's new farm laws, have died, police said on Sunday. One of the farmers died of cardiac arrest, another was suffering from fever while the cause of the death of the third farmer could only be ascertained after post-mortem, they added.

The deceased were identified as Shamsher Singh (around 45 years of age), a resident of Lidhra village in Punjab's Sangrur district, Jashandeep Singh (18), a resident of Chauke village in Punjab's Bathinda district, and Jagbir Singh (60), a resident of Jind in Haryana, the police said. Shamsher was part of the protests at the Singhu border while Jagbir was participating in the agitation at the Tikri border.

Shamsher had complained of chest pain on Sunday morning, a police official said, adding that the cause of his death could only be established after post-mortem. Jagbir passed away at the Tikri border, an official of the Bahadurgarh police station said.

He died of a heart attack, the police official said, adding that the body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Jashandeep died on Saturday evening, the police said, adding that he had gone to support the agitating farmers at the Tikri border.

Jashandeep was suffering from fever and was taken to the PGIMS, Rohtak, where he breathed his last. Farmers from different parts of the country, including Haryana and Punjab, have been camping at various border points of Delhi for more than a month now to demand a repeal of the three recent farm laws of the Centre.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader and former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda urged the Centre to accept the farmers' demand. Talking to the media in Sonipat, he said the situation has become ''worrisome'' while pointing out that some of the protesting farmers have died in the last 24 hours.

Hooda urged the government to scrap the farm laws without further delay..

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Alagiri holds discussion with supporters on next course of action

Expelled DMK leader M K Alagiri on Sunday held discussions with his close assoiciates and supporters here over his next course of political action and said he might make an announcement soon. Asking his supporters to be prepared for any kin...

COVID-19: Ahmedabad sees 151 cases, 153 recoveries, 2 deaths

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad reached 58,095 on Sunday after 151 people were detected with the infection, while two deaths took the toll to 2,256, an official said. The number of people discharged so far is 52,932, including 153...

Stricter lockdown restrictions probably on the way, says UK PM Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday tougher lockdown restrictions were probably on the way as COVID-19 cases keep rising, but that schools were safe and children should continue to attend where permitted. COVID-19 cases in B...

Vaccine approval hailed as decisive turning point in India's fight against pandemic; Leaders laud scientists, corona warriors

The approval given to two COVID-19 vaccines is a decisive turning point in the spirited fight against the pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday as the development was greeted with a sense of relief and hope in the country th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021