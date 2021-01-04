Police prevent Dharmika Aikya Vedika members from going to Ramateertham temple

Andhra Pradesh Police on Sunday prevented Dharmika Aikya Vedika members from going to Ramateertham temple in Vizianagaram district. The members of Haindava Dharmika Aikya Vedika tried to visit the Lord Ram temple on the hill at Ramateertham today. However, the police prevented them from going on to the temple hill.

A verbal clash took place between the police and the Dharmika Aikya Vedika members. They held a sit in protest at the steps to the hill and raised slogans against the state government and chief minister. Some of the Vedika members tried to give a slip to the police and go to the temple. However, police blocked them and stopped them at the steps on the way to the hill.

The idol of Lord Ram was allegedly desecrated at Ramateertham in Vizianagaram district here on December 29 following which a group of BJP workers staged a protest at the temple premises. Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh Police DGP Gautam Sawang said on December 31 that investigation is going on in the incident of desecration of Lord Ram idol at Ramateertham. (ANI)