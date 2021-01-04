PM Awas Yojana beneficiaries in Surat to get subsidy on loans after registering house in wives names

The beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban) in Surat on Sunday extended their gratitude to Gujarat Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief and Lok Sabha MP CR Paatil for helping them in getting home loan subsidy for registering housing documents in wives names. PMAY (U), a flagship mission of central government implemented by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), was launched on June June 2015. The Mission aims to ensure a pucca house to all eligible urban households by the year 2022, when Nation completes 75 years of its Independence.

Under the scheme, the beneficiaries can avail loan to make payments for the homes from Rs 6 lakhs to 12 lakhs at 3 per cent to 6.50 per cent per annum for a period of a maximum of 20 years. Dinesh Karanjiya, one of the beneficiaries of PMAY (U) told ANI, "From the bank, I got to know that subsidy on loan will be given to those who have registered their house on the name of their wives. We contacted Paatil Sahib and requested to help us in availing the benefits and on a stamp paper of Rs 100, we have registered our home in my wife's name."

Another beneficiary Sangeeta said, "I had filled the form but bank cancelled saying that home was registred in husband's name. Paatil told us to get the home registered on my name and now I have registered the home in my name through a stamp paper to get the subsidy on loan." Another beneficiary Pooja Mishra said that after subsidy she has to pay Rs 5000 to 6000 instead of Rs 7000 per month instalment.

"I got to know that we will get a subsidy if my house which has been registered in my father's name will be transferred to my mother's name. We did and now we are waiting for the subsidy. We are also thankful to PM Modi for giving us home under PMAY (U)," she said. "For the last four years, we are giving the instalments of Rs 7,000 per month. After the subsidy, we will have to pay Rs 5,000 to 6,000 per month. We are getting benefits after the intervention of Paatil Sahib. We ae thankful to him," she added.

Nancy Shah, a Surat-based advocate said that people approached her for help and now after the intervention of CR Paatil, people will get subsidy on loan. "People approached me saying that they are not getting subsidy on loans. With the people of different societies, we went to meet Paatil sahib. He helped us and said that they will get subsidy after getting registered their houses in their spouses names. People have done the same using a stamp paper and now they will get a subsidy," she said.

CR Paatil,BJP Lok Sabha MP from Navsari constituency said that about 4000 people in Surat will get the benefits of Rs 100 crore. "Through PMAY (U), PM Modi helped poor to get their homes. A provision was made to give a subsidy of Rs 2,67,000 subjected to the house is registered in wife's name. Many people were unaware of this and were unable to get a subsidy. Those left out were given a chance as I raised the issue in the Urban Development Committee," he said.

"Through the intervention of Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, a provision was made to register the house in their wives names using a Rs 100 stamp paper. Now about 4000 people will get Rs 100 crores subsidy," he added. (ANI)