Wild boar meat seized, one arrested by Forest officials

Forest personnel have seized wild boar meat, hides and arrested a poacher from a village in the close vicinity of Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha's Kendrapara district, an officer said on Monday. The poacher was arrested on Sunday with the raw meat and animal's hide besides nylon nets used for ensnaring the wild animals, the officer said.

Acting on specific information that poachers had hunted down a wild boar in the forest areas within the park, the wildlife officials arrested the poacher from Praharajpur village, he said, adding that the accused was booked under various sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. The accused along with his accomplices had spread out nylon nets with loops to ensnare the deer and wild boar. The gang was actively involved in wildlife poaching activity in the recent past. They were adept in the poaching of wild boar and deer species, the officer added.