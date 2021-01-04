Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM Modi exhorts scientific community to promote value-creation cycle of science

The Prime Minister pointed out, historically, any country has progressed in direct correlation to its effort to promote science.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:11 IST
PM Modi exhorts scientific community to promote value-creation cycle of science
The Prime Minister expressed happiness over CSIR-NPL National Atomic Timescale which he dedicated to humanity today. Image Credit: ANI

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today exhorted the scientific community to promote a value-creation cycle of science to mass creation. He was speaking on the occasion of National Metrology Conclave 2021 where he dedicated National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the Nation and laid the foundation stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory today through video conference.

The Prime Minister pointed out, historically, any country has progressed in direct correlation to its effort to promote science. He termed this 'value creation cycle' of Science, Technology and Industry. Explaining further, the Prime Minister said that a scientific invention creates technology and technology leads to industry development. The industry, in turn, invests further in science for new research. This cycle keeps on taking us in the direction of new possibilities. CSIR-NPL has played a major role in taking forward this value cycle, the Prime Minister added.

This value creation cycle of science to mass-creation has become all the more important in today's world when the country is moving forward with the goal of Aatmnirbhar India, Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over CSIR-NPL National Atomic Timescale which he dedicated to humanity today. He said that India has become self-reliant in measuring the time within the range of a nanosecond. Achieving the accuracy level of 2.8 Nano Second is a huge capability in itself. Now Indian Standard Time is matching the International Standard Time with the accuracy range of fewer than 3 nanoseconds. This will be a big help for organizations like ISRO who are working with cutting edge technology. Modern technology related to banking, railways, defence, health, telecom, weather forecast, disaster management and many similar sectors will be benefitted greatly from this achievement.

The Prime Minister also dwelled on the role of the timescale in strengthening India's role in Industry 4.0. India is moving towards a leading position in the field of environment. Still, for technology and tools for measuring air quality and emission, India is dependent on others. This achievement will lead to self-reliance in the field and will lead to the creation of more effective and cheaper tools for pollution control. This will also enhance India's share in the global market for technologies related to air quality and emission technology. We have achieved this by the continuous efforts of our scientists.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools re-opened with adherence to COVID-19 norms

Puducherry, Jan 4 PTI All schools here and in Karaikal re-opened on Monday with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. The schools remained shut for nine months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.Today, the institutions re-opened for half-a-...

Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2021 in all new online format - Swifter, Sharper, Smarter

- Registrations begin online from Jan 2 to Feb 2, 2021 - Open for individual participation only - 2 Online Prelims, 24 Cluster finals, 4 Zonal-finals and 1 National Final MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, ...

PIL in Bombay HC seeks safeguards for pvt sector ICC members

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking for members of the internal complaints committees ICC set up under Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act in private companies to be treated as public se...

UK PM Johnson says: 'no question' we'll have to take tougher COVID measures

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday that there was no question that the government would have to impose tougher measures to tackle a new surge in the novel coronavirus.If you look at the numbers, theres no question that were...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021