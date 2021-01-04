PM Modi exhorts scientific community to promote value-creation cycle of science

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi today exhorted the scientific community to promote a value-creation cycle of science to mass creation. He was speaking on the occasion of National Metrology Conclave 2021 where he dedicated National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the Nation and laid the foundation stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory today through video conference.

The Prime Minister pointed out, historically, any country has progressed in direct correlation to its effort to promote science. He termed this 'value creation cycle' of Science, Technology and Industry. Explaining further, the Prime Minister said that a scientific invention creates technology and technology leads to industry development. The industry, in turn, invests further in science for new research. This cycle keeps on taking us in the direction of new possibilities. CSIR-NPL has played a major role in taking forward this value cycle, the Prime Minister added.

This value creation cycle of science to mass-creation has become all the more important in today's world when the country is moving forward with the goal of Aatmnirbhar India, Shri Modi said.

The Prime Minister expressed happiness over CSIR-NPL National Atomic Timescale which he dedicated to humanity today. He said that India has become self-reliant in measuring the time within the range of a nanosecond. Achieving the accuracy level of 2.8 Nano Second is a huge capability in itself. Now Indian Standard Time is matching the International Standard Time with the accuracy range of fewer than 3 nanoseconds. This will be a big help for organizations like ISRO who are working with cutting edge technology. Modern technology related to banking, railways, defence, health, telecom, weather forecast, disaster management and many similar sectors will be benefitted greatly from this achievement.

The Prime Minister also dwelled on the role of the timescale in strengthening India's role in Industry 4.0. India is moving towards a leading position in the field of environment. Still, for technology and tools for measuring air quality and emission, India is dependent on others. This achievement will lead to self-reliance in the field and will lead to the creation of more effective and cheaper tools for pollution control. This will also enhance India's share in the global market for technologies related to air quality and emission technology. We have achieved this by the continuous efforts of our scientists.

(With Inputs from PIB)