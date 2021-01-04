Merchant vessel enters Iranian waters after interaction - UKMTO

Merchant vessel enters Iranian waters after interaction - UKMTOReuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:44 IST
The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority said on Monday an "interaction" between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.
The UKMTO website gave no further details. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.
