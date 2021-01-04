Left Menu
Development News Edition

Merchant vessel enters Iranian waters after interaction - UKMTO

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 04-01-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 16:44 IST
Merchant vessel enters Iranian waters after interaction - UKMTO
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) naval authority said on Monday an "interaction" between Iranian authorities and a merchant vessel in the Strait of Hormuz led the ship to alter its course and proceed into Iranian waters.

The UKMTO website gave no further details. Saudi-owned Al Arabiya TV cited unnamed sources as saying a South Korean-flagged tanker carrying chemicals had been seized by Iran.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Paused by COVID-19,India's Arctic expedition to resume in June

After a gap of a year due to COVID-19 pandemic, Indias annual expedition to the Arctic will resume this year in the month of June, a senior Union government official said on Monday. Talking to reporters in Vasco town, about 30 kms away from...

Schools re-opened with adherence to COVID-19 norms

Puducherry, Jan 4 PTI All schools here and in Karaikal re-opened on Monday with adherence to COVID-19 safety norms. The schools remained shut for nine months due to the pandemic-induced lockdown.Today, the institutions re-opened for half-a-...

Tata Crucible Campus Quiz 2021 in all new online format - Swifter, Sharper, Smarter

- Registrations begin online from Jan 2 to Feb 2, 2021 - Open for individual participation only - 2 Online Prelims, 24 Cluster finals, 4 Zonal-finals and 1 National Final MUMBAI, India, Jan. 4, 2021 PRNewswire -- Tata Crucible Campus Quiz, ...

PIL in Bombay HC seeks safeguards for pvt sector ICC members

A public interest litigation has been filed in the Bombay High Court seeking for members of the internal complaints committees ICC set up under Prevention of Sexual Harassment at Workplace Act in private companies to be treated as public se...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021