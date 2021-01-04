Left Menu
Hundreds of winter migratory birds found dead in Himachal's Pong Dam Lake sanctuary

Hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh recently, said an official, without specifying the cause.

04-01-2021
Winter migratory birds found dead in Pong Dam Lake Sanctuary (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Hundreds of winter migratory birds were found dead in the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Himachal Pradesh recently, said an official, without specifying the cause. In a letter, the range forest officer of Nagrota-Surian stated that on December 31, a total of 141 winter migratory birds were found dead in Pong Dam Lake Sanctuary in Nagrota-Surian wildlife range.

In Nagrota-Surian area of the range, a total of 105 migratory birds were found dead. In Jawali Beat area of the range, 29 migratory birds were found dead. In Bhatoli Phakorian area, 7 Bar Headed Goose birds were found dead. This totals up to 141 migratory birds, the letter added. However, the cause of the death was not stated in the letter. (ANI)

