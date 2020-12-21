Left Menu
Development News Edition

Himachal Pradesh's panchayat polls to be held in three phases in January

The scrutiny will be held on January 4 and the nominations maybe withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm on January 6.The counting of votes for ward members, up-pradhan and pradhan of gram panchayat will be conducted soon after completion of voting.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 21-12-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2020 17:20 IST
Himachal Pradesh's panchayat polls to be held in three phases in January

The Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) elections in Himachal Pradesh will be held in three phases in the next month, the state election commissioner said on Monday. Issuing the election schedule, State Election Commissioner Parthasarthi Mitra said that the polls to the PRI would be held on January 17, 19 and 21.

The nomination papers maybe filed from 11 am to 3 pm from December 31 to January 2. The scrutiny will be held on January 4 and the nominations maybe withdrawn from 10 am to 3 pm on January 6.

The counting of votes for ward members, 'up-pradhan' and 'pradhan' of gram panchayat will be conducted soon after completion of voting. However, the counting of votes for members of the panchayat samiti and zila parishad will be conducted on January 22. The election process will be completed by January 23, he added.

Earlier on December 17, the state election commissioner said that municipal council and nagar panchayat elections in the state would be held on January 10..

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: 'World's ugliest orchid' among new species; Virus three times deadlier than flu and more

Cold wave conditions in Rajasthan, Mount Abu coldest at 1.5 deg Celsius

Entertainment News Roudnup: Disney, Comcast, AT&T set streaming battle; Thai artists shoot for global audience and more

M-cap of eight of top-10 most valued companies zoom Rs 1.25 lakh cr; HDFC, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-The new coronavirus variant in Britain: How worrying is it?

A new variant of the pandemic SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus is spreading rapidly in Britain and prompting high levels of concern among its European neighbours, some of which have cut transport links.The strain, referred to by some experts as the B...

Telemedicine Society of India and Practo launch ‘Rise of Telemedicine - 2020’ report

A joint collaboration with the Telemedicine Society of India TSI, the report highlights the emergence of telemedicine in India, the reasons behind its meteoric rise amid the pandemic, and the advantages it can continue to offer in a post-CO...

COVID-19 positive LDF councillor sworn in wearing PPE kit in Kerala

Left Democratic Front LDF councillor Jayachandran Nair, elected from Kudappanakunnu ward in Thiruvananthapuram corporation, was sworn in wearing a PPE kit on Monday as he has tested COVID-19 positive. Jayachandran Nair has tested COVID-19 p...

C'garh govt declares three-day mourning after Vora's death

The Chhattisgarh government on Monday declared a three-day state mourning following the death of Congress veteran Motilal Vora, who had served as a former chief minister of undivided Madhya Pradesh. Voras final rites will be brought to Raip...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020