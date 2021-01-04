Left Menu
Family card holders in Tamil Nadu's Rameswaram get Pongal gift packages

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official.

ANI | Ramanathapuram (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 04-01-2021 18:48 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 18:48 IST
District Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver gives Pongal gifts in Rameswaram (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Family card holders in Rameswaram in Ramanathapuram district on Monday was gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500, according to the official. Speaking to ANI, Superintendent of Police (SP) of Rameswaram, Loganathan said, "3,72,876 family card holders in Ramanathapuram district got gifted with Pongal gift package worth Rs 2,500 today by District Collector, Dinesh Ponraj Oliver and in the presence of Ramanathapuram Assembly Member, Manikandan."

"The work of giving Pongal gifts to 21,660 family card holders in Rameswaram Island area started today," he added. On December 19, 2020, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) launched the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam's (AIDMK) campaign for the 2021 Assembly polls from his home constituency of Edappadi in Salem district.

In an event organised by the state government, the Chief Minister announced Pongal gift hampers for over 2 crore ration cardholders, starting from January 4, 2021, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The hampers will comprise Rs 2,500, raw rice, sugar, dry grapes, cashews, sugar cane and a cloth bag.

Pongal is a multi-day Harvest festival of South India. This year, it will be celebrated on January 14. (ANI)

