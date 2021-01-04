West Bengal's economic future depends on conducive, investor-friendly policy: Thakur

Left Menu
Asserting that the economic future of West Bengal depends on a conducive, investor-friendly and proactive policy environment that encourages businesses, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said its time for Bengalis to decide, debate and take decisive action.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 19:58 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 19:56 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Facebook (@official.anuragthakur )

Asserting that the economic future of West Bengal depends on a conducive, investor-friendly and proactive policy environment that encourages businesses, Union Minister Anurag Singh Thakur on Monday said it's time for Bengalis to decide, debate and take decisive action. Every Bengali needs to ask why the business leaders are hesitant to invest in West Bengal and if corporates will be allowed to do hassle-free business, the minister said in a veiled attack on the ruling dispensation of the state which goes for assembly polls in April-May this year.

''When will Bengal build an ecosystem for entrepreneurship and unicorns? Or will they be harassed and attacked by local goons? How, long will the local political leadership continue to milk the honest professional and their companies? Will Bengal be known for Political Disruption or Disruptive Innovation?,'' the Minister of State for Finance asked. ''Bengalis need to decide, debate and take decisive action. Bengal's economic future depends on a conducive, investor-friendly and proactive policy environment that encourages businesses," he said while addressing the Bengal Chamber of Commerce in Kolkata.

Highlighting the achievement of Modi government, he said India has become a 'Reliable Partner' from 'Fragile Five' in 2014. "It has been Modi government's goal to take bold, decisive, well-thought policy decisions...In 2014, when we came into power for the first time, we inherited an economy which was part of the 'Fragile Five' and foreign investors were pulling out funds from India,'' he said.

Today, he said, ''every country and every company wants a 'Reliable Partner' and that partner is India.'' PTI DP CS ANU ANU.

