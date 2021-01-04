Railways conduct first trial run of double-stack container train in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Railways successfully conducted the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 20:39 IST
Union Minister for Railways Piyush Goyal on Monday said that Railways successfully conducted the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in the Western Dedicated Freight Corridor.
"Another record by Indian Railways as it successfully conducts the first trial run of double-stack container train operation in Western Dedicated Freight Corridor," Goyal tweeted.
"Railways under PM @NarendraModi ji's inspiring leadership is transforming the way India transports goods," he added sharing a video of the double stack container train. (ANI)
