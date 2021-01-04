Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP leader compares police action on farmers to Jallianwala episode, calls Khattar Gen Dyer

AAPs Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Monday compared Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar to British General Reginald Dyer, a day after the state police fired teargas shells on a group of farmers protesting the Centres new farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:23 IST
AAP leader compares police action on farmers to Jallianwala episode, calls Khattar Gen Dyer
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

AAP's Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Monday compared Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar to British General Reginald Dyer, a day after the state police fired teargas shells on a group of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws. Haryana Police on Sunday evening fired teargas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district.

''I was reminded of April 13, 1919, when General Dyer ordered opening fire on innocent group of people who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh,''Chadha said. ''Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is ordering the use of tear gas, open firing and lathicharge on our farmer brothers who are only fighting for their rights. I believe his actions can only be compared to those of the ruthless General Dyer,'' Chadha said, referring to the officer held responsible for the massacre. He further claimed that the governments of BJP-ruled states are treating farmers like the ''enemy of the state''. ''The shocking visuals of our farmer brothers being attacked with teargas and water cannons made it appear as if this was an India-Pakistan war,'' Chadha said. Talking about the ongoing farmers' movement, where each meeting between the farm unions and the Centre is reaching a stalemate, Chadha said the farmers have been fighting for their rights at Singhu and Tikri borders for 40 days now. ''More than 50 of our farmer brothers have died, have given the supreme sacrifice, while fighting for their rights for more than a month. I appeal to the Narendra Modi government to not make this a battle of prestige or ego,'' he said.

TRENDING

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Over 1,565 deaths due to extreme weather in 2020; Bihar, UP worst affected: IMD

Extreme weather conditions led to the death of more than 1,565 people last year with thunderstorm and lightning claiming the lives of 815 of them, the India Meteorological Department IMD said on Monday. Bihar lost the maximum number of 379 ...

Sterling drops as new UK lockdown measures outweigh Brexit deal relief

The pound weakened against the dollar and euro on Britains first day of trading outside the European Union on Monday, as warnings of tighter UK lockdown measures outweighed the relief over the last-minute Brexit trade deal.Sterling initiall...

Italy reports 348 coronavirus deaths on Monday, 10,800 new cases

Italy reported 348 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 347 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 10,800 from 14,245. However, the number of swab tests also fell, as often happens ...

Bharat Biotech rejects criticism on vaccine approval; Covishield to cost below Rs 300 per jab to govt

Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech on Monday rejected criticism over the grant of emergency use authorisation by Indias drug regulator to its COVID-19 vaccine, asserting that it has a track record of producing safe and efficacious vaccines and ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021