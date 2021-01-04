AAP leader compares police action on farmers to Jallianwala episode, calls Khattar Gen Dyer
AAPs Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Monday compared Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar to British General Reginald Dyer, a day after the state police fired teargas shells on a group of farmers protesting the Centres new farm laws.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:23 IST
AAP's Punjab unit co-incharge Raghav Chadha on Monday compared Haryana Chief Minister M L Khattar to British General Reginald Dyer, a day after the state police fired teargas shells on a group of farmers protesting the Centre's new farm laws. Haryana Police on Sunday evening fired teargas canisters to thwart a march of a group of agitating farmers towards Delhi at Masani barrage in Rewari district.
''I was reminded of April 13, 1919, when General Dyer ordered opening fire on innocent group of people who had congregated at Jallianwala Bagh,''Chadha said. ''Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is ordering the use of tear gas, open firing and lathicharge on our farmer brothers who are only fighting for their rights. I believe his actions can only be compared to those of the ruthless General Dyer,'' Chadha said, referring to the officer held responsible for the massacre. He further claimed that the governments of BJP-ruled states are treating farmers like the ''enemy of the state''. ''The shocking visuals of our farmer brothers being attacked with teargas and water cannons made it appear as if this was an India-Pakistan war,'' Chadha said. Talking about the ongoing farmers' movement, where each meeting between the farm unions and the Centre is reaching a stalemate, Chadha said the farmers have been fighting for their rights at Singhu and Tikri borders for 40 days now. ''More than 50 of our farmer brothers have died, have given the supreme sacrifice, while fighting for their rights for more than a month. I appeal to the Narendra Modi government to not make this a battle of prestige or ego,'' he said.
