53 birds found lifeless on Kharo reservoir bank in Junagadh

As many as 53 aquatic birds, including herons and comb ducks among others, were found dead on the bank of Kharo reservoir in Manavadar taluka of Junagadh district on January 3.

ANI | Junagadh (Gujarat) | Updated: 05-01-2021 11:05 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 11:05 IST
The carcasses of birds found in Gujarat's Junagadh district on January 3. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 53 aquatic birds, including herons and comb ducks among others were found dead on the bank of Kharo reservoir in Manavadar taluka of Junagadh district on January 3. Forest officers have handed the carcasses over to the workplace of a veterinary officer of Manavadar.

"We suspect that the birds have died due to food poisoning. The carcasses have been sent for testing," said veterinary doctor M J Faldu. A family which was visiting the Kharo reservoir saw many birds lying lifeless on the site and immediately informed the Forest Department. (ANI)

