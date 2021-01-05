Nepali migrant labourer held in Himachal with over 6 kg opium

Shimla Police arrested one person, a migrant from Nepal and seized over 6 kilograms of opium from his possession on Tuesday. The Special Investigation Unit of Shimla Police seized a total of 6.855 kilograms of opium from one Bhagat Bahadur, a Nepali migrant who was working as a labourer in Sapilo village of Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh.

"We have registered a case against him under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," Shimla's Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla said. Bahadur, a resident of Karnali Zone in Nepal's Jumla district was arrested at 4:00 AM while he was on a Himachal state transport bus which was on its way to Chandigarh from Rekong-Peo here. (ANI)