With timely snowfall, apple growers from J-K's Udhampur hope for good crop

With timely snowfall in the Jammu and Kashmir, apple growers from Udhampur's Karlah hoped for a quality crop this season. "We are hopeful of good crops after timely snowfall which helps in flowering in apple trees," said Subhash an apple grower from the district.

He said that the Horticulture Department gives training to farmers to increase the quality of the fruit. "I have been growing apple for the past six years. With this snowfall, we hope that our crops will increase and would be of better quality," he said.

Another apple also stated that the snowfall would help their output. "The roots of the tree get stronger with the snow and flowers bloom in a good manner. This gives us rich quality of fruits," said Ram Ratan, who has been growing apples for over 20 years.

"This is after over 10 years that such snowfall has occurred in the Valley. If the snowfall does not occur on time, we face losses," he added. Chief Horticulture Officier Salil Kumara Gupta said that this kind of snowfall is very beneficial for the apple cultivation.

"Most people cultivate apples in the higher reaches in Udhampur district. The on-time snowfall in the Valley will prove beneficial for apple cultivation. The snowfall will ensure proper chilling hours to the crop," Gupta said. (ANI)