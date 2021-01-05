Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi-NCR likely to witness fall in temperature after Wednesday: IMD

Temperature in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days after Wednesday, predicted Anand Sharma additional director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 14:43 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 14:43 IST
Delhi-NCR likely to witness fall in temperature after Wednesday: IMD
Anand Sharma additional director general of IMD (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Temperature in Delhi and national capital region (NCR) is likely to witness a sharp fall in the upcoming days after Wednesday, predicted Anand Sharma additional director general of India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday. "In upcoming days we expect that the minimum temperature, which at present is 10 to 11 degrees Celsius will likely to fall by at least four degrees and could reach at seven degrees resulting in increased cold in the Delhi-NCR," Sharma said while talking to ANI.

Sharma, however, added that there has been no cold wave predicted for tomorrow so far. "There is also a possibility of a dense fog in the early morning so the people have to be careful about that," he said.

The IMD chief also said the rainfall condition in the national capital will continue till tomorrow and after that, it will start decreasing. Meanwhile, the protesters at Singhu border were badly affected due to the continuous rains, which are occurring across Delhi. They are facing several difficulties as their blankets are wet, firewoods are soaked and the area is water logged.

Farmers have been protesting at the gates of Delhi since November 26 against the newly enacted farm laws -- Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance, and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. (ANI)

Also Read: Congress' Anand Sharma hails Centre, States for working towards increasing India's infrastructure amid pandemic

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NCR of Delhi experienced 4 small earthquakes during April-August 2020

According to the National Centre for Seismology of the Ministry of Earth SciencesThe National Capital Region of Delhi experienced 4 small earthquakes during April August 2020, with the first event of magnitude 3.5 on 12 April 2020 in the n...

Gayle, Rashid, Miller feature in PSL 2021 Platinum roster

Chris Gayle, Chris Lynn, Rashid Khan and Dale Steyn are some of the leading foreign players who have made themselves available for the sixth edition of the Pakistan Super League PSL. The quartet is part of a 25-player Platinum roster of for...

Buoyant German retail sales, jobs data belie broader COVID gloom

German retail sales rose in November and jobless numbers fell last month, against forecasts that both readings would worsen, suggesting parts of Europes largest economy have weathered the impact of the coronavirus unexpectedly well.Retail s...

Goyal launches portal to promote railways' freight business

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal launched an exclusive portal to promote and develop the railways freight business on Tuesday. The Indian Railways freight business development portal will act as a one-stop, single-window solution for all the n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021