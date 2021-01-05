Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort

A central government ministrys panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace it with electric or battery-operated vehicles.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 05-01-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:49 IST
Union Forest Ministry’s panel advises withdrawal of elephant rides at Amber Fort
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A central government ministry's panel has recommended the withdrawal of elephant rides at the iconic Amber Fort here in a phased manner and to replace it with electric or battery-operated vehicles. The committee of the Union Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, formed on a Supreme Court order, has made the recommendation in its report, given to media persons by PETA India here, a party to a petition on the matter, pending in the apex court. In its report dated December 28, the ministry's panel has advised withdrawal of elephant rides, considering the advancing age of jumbos and declining trend among tourists for rides. ''In a phased manner, the elephant rides in Amber Fort may be withdrawn and switched over to other modes of transportation like electric or battery-operated vehicles,'' the report said. ''The declining trend of tourists on elephant rides and ageing animals are indicators for changes. The owners of the elephants also may be rehabilitated suitably in such situations. The new addition of elephants for rides should be completely banned,'' the report added.

The committee was appointed following a Supreme Court order based on concerns over alleged cruelty to elephants and their illegal use for joy rides and other activities at Amber Fort and Elephant Village in Jaipur, said a joint statement by Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre and PETA India. The two outfits are respectively petitioner and intervenor in the matter, pending at the apex court.

The committee noted in its report that of the 98 captive elephants inspected, 22 suffered from irreversible eye problems and 42 had foot problems, including overgrown nails and flat footpads due to walking on concrete roads. "Three elephants who tested positive for tuberculosis (TB) -- a potentially fatal zoonotic disease of public health concern -- in tests carried out by the committee had also been found to be reactive for TB in tests conducted by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in 2018," said the report, refuting the Rajasthan Forest Department claim that no elephant in the state had TB.

The committee recommended in its report that elephants and mahouts must be screened for TB twice a year. ''These landmark scientific and humane recommendations mean that the days of using ageing, ailing elephants as toys for tourists are numbered,'' PETA India CEO Dr Manilal Valliyate said. He said this evidence-based report with long-term solutions for ending cruelty to elephants is now calling for these animals to be retired to reputable sanctuaries..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha to conduct health check-ups in schools & colleges for COVID-19

The Odisha government would undertake regular health check-ups in educational institutions across the state for COVID-19 after opening of schools and colleges, an official said on Tuesday. The Health and Family Welfare department would unde...

Goa govt demarcates land for IIT campus amid protests

The Goa government on Tuesday demarcated the land for the proposed Indian Institute of Technology IIT campus at Shel-Melaulim village in Sattari taluka of North Goa amid heavy police deployment and protests. Locals from the village are oppo...

Ex-chief of Mumbai Dabbawala Association held in cheating case

Police have arrested Mumbai Dabbawala Associations former president Subhash Talekar in connection with an alleged loan fraud case, a police official said on Tuesday. Talekar was picked up by Mumbais Ghatkopar police on Monday night from a v...

Central African Republic: Respect final results of the election, urge UN, partners

It will be up to the Constitutional Court of the Central African Republic to proclaim the final results and to all political actors to respect the decisions of the Court, Jean-Pierre Lacroix, UN Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operation...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021