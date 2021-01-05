Left Menu
Development News Edition

Preliminary enquiry initiated by Madhya Pradesh EOW on distribution of cash in 2019 election: Poll panel

Responding to the summon by Election Commission of India (ECI) on three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and a state administrative service official's involvement in the unauthorised distribution of unaccounted cash during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bais and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, Madhya Pradesh met the commission on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2021 17:45 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 17:45 IST
Preliminary enquiry initiated by Madhya Pradesh EOW on distribution of cash in 2019 election: Poll panel
Election Commission of India. Image Credit: ANI

By Joymala Bagchi Responding to the summon by Election Commission of India (ECI) on three Indian Police Service (IPS) officers and a state administrative service official's involvement in the unauthorised distribution of unaccounted cash during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Chief Secretary Iqbal Singh Bais and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Rajesh Rajora, Madhya Pradesh met the commission on Tuesday.

An official ECI source informed ANI, "Chief Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary (Home) apprised the ECI on the action initiated by Economic Offence Wing, Madhya Pradesh, in the direction issued by ECI in the matter concerning action on the report of CBDT (Central Board of Direct Taxes) on extensive use of unaccounted cash in the election process during Lok Sabha elections 2019." "The Chief Secretary said that the agency has registered preliminary enquiry in the matter. He also sought two weeks' time to apprise the Commission of further action in the matter," the official source said.

The source said, "The commission deliberated upon a report, received from the CBDT, intimating its search operations in Madhya Pradesh and its findings of extensive use of unaccounted cash during the 2019 elections in Madhya Pradesh." "The Commission has also directed Union Home Secretary to initiate appropriate departmental action against All India Service officers and also to Chief Secretary, Madhya Pradesh for similar action against state officer," a release by ECI dated December 16 reads.

The Commission's letter to Chief Electoral Officer of Madhya Pradesh says, "Commission had directed to forward a copy of the report of CBDT dated October 28, 2020 along with an extract of list of government servants involved, to lodge criminal action before designated authority, i.e., Economic Offences Wing, state of Madhya Pradesh against concerned for the violation as per extant electoral and other relevant laws. In case of need for further information in this regard, the same may be further sought from CBDT." A preliminary enquiry has been registered and two weeks' time is sought by the Chief Secretary to apprise the Commission of further updates. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No crying in Sistine Chapel as baptisms cancelled amid COVID

There will be no crying in the chapel this year.A traditional ceremony in which popes baptise newborn babies in the Sistine Chapel has been cancelled because of coronavirus restrictions, the Vatican said on Tuesday. The ceremony, which invo...

Chinese President Xi Jinping asks military to step-up training, combat readiness

Chinese President Xi Jinping has asked the military to strengthen training to hone its combat skills and remain on high alert as the new revised defence law expanding the powers of the armed forces came into force from this year. The 67-yea...

Business highlights

Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours DEL26 BIZ-LD PM-PIPELINE PMs energy roadmap More than double natural gas share, diversify energy sources New Delhi Enunciating his energy roadmap, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday ...

FEATURE-U.S. homeowners fight deeds that exclude buyers based on race

By Carey L. Biron WASHINGTON, Jan 5 Thomson Reuters Foundation - When Rachel Rintelmann closed on her Washington-area home a few years ago, something caught her eye a paragraph in her deed had been crossed out with a quick X, written in pen...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021