Karnataka: Fire breaks out at battery factory near Harohalli
A fire broke out at a battery factory near Harohalli in Kanakapura Road, Bengaluru on Tuesday.ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-01-2021 20:35 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 20:35 IST
The police officials, fire tenders have reached the spot. As per the visuals, a huge smoke clouded the air.
More details awaited. (ANI)
