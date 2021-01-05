Left Menu
Development News Edition

Guj: officials rule out avian flu as cause of bird deaths in Junagadh

Autopsy reports of two carcasses suggested that they died due to poisoning, district and forest officials said.Out of 53 birds of three breeds found dead near Kharo dam in Manavadar tehsil on January 3, autopsy of two carcasses was conducted, said a release by the district nodal officer, Junagadh district panchayat.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 05-01-2021 21:34 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 21:31 IST
Guj: officials rule out avian flu as cause of bird deaths in Junagadh
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Days after 53 birds were found dead near a dam in Junagadh district of Gujarat, government officials on Tuesday denied reports of a bird flu outbreak. Autopsy reports of two carcasses suggested that they died due to poisoning, district and forest officials said.

Out of 53 birds of three breeds found dead near Kharo dam in Manavadar tehsil on January 3, autopsy of two carcasses was conducted, said a release by the district nodal officer, Junagadh district panchayat. ''The reports suggested that they died due to poisoning. Bird flu was not responsible for their death.

''The autopsy report also said that no symptoms of respiratory tract infection were found,'' the statement said. Samples were sent to a forensic laboratory in Ahmedabad for a detailed investigation, it added.

When contacted, Shyamal Tikadar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forest, Wildlife also refuted the bird flu possibility. The bird carcasses were found by locals on the night of January 2 after which a joint team of the Forest Department and district administration visited the spot. The dead birds included 46 lapwings, four ducks and three ruffs.

Four sick birds were also rescued from the area on January 3, of which two died on Tuesday, said Dr D D Panera, Deputy Director, Animal Husbandry division, Junagadh. ''We have sent the carcasses of these two birds to Ahmedabad, from where they will be sent to a Bhopal-based laboratory which specializes in bird flu detection,'' he said.

As per the Union government's guidelines, a surveillance of poultry birds will be carried out in Junagadh district, Dr Panera added. Bird flu virus has been detected in some crows whose carcasses were found in Indore in Madhya Pradesh recently.

An outbreak of the avian flu has also been reported from two poultry farms in Kerala's Kozhikode district besides in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NFL-Browns head coach, two staff and two players test positive for COVID-19

Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski has tested positive for COVID-19 along with two additional coaching staff and two players, the team said on Tuesday. The Browns broke the leagues longest active playoff drought with a 24-22 win ov...

Instagram desktop version tests new layout for 'Stories'

Photo-sharing platform Instagram is reportedly testing a new layout for Stories on desktop. As per reports to Mashable, Instagram is testing a new way in which the Stories would appear in a carousel and not like a single tile. However, the ...

Health ministry ready to roll out COVID-19 vaccine in around a week

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said it is prepared to roll out COVID-19 vaccine within about a week, but a final decision on the launch date is yet to be taken. At a press briefing, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said healthcar...

West Bengal minister Laxmi Ratan Shukla resigns from TMC

In another setback to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Trinamool Congress TMC leader and Laxmi Ratan Shukla on Tuesday tendered his resignation from the membership of the council of ministers in the West Bengal government. Shukla was Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021