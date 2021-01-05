Left Menu
Development News Edition

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda discharged from Bengaluru hospital

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda was discharged from Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru on Tuesday.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 05-01-2021 23:41 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 23:39 IST
Union Minister Sadananda Gowda discharged from Bengaluru hospital
Union Minister DV Sadananda Gowda discharged from hospital in Bengaluru (Photo: Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda was discharged from Aster CMI Hospital, Bengaluru on Tuesday. He was admitted after he collapsed due to low blood sugar in Chitradurga while on his way to the city from Shivamogga on Sunday.

After being discharged, the union minister addressed the reporters and said, "I have now been discharged from the hospital. I have to rest at home for a day or two. Thank you to the doctors and other health staff who have provided good service and all my friends who wished me well." (translated from Kannada) On January 4, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he was admitted. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

American Airlines is grounding emotional-support animals

American Airlines is banning emotional-support animals in a move that will force most owners to pay extra if they want their pets to travel with them. The airline said Tuesday that it will allow animals in the cabin free of charge only if t...

Mumbai: No post facto CRZ clearance for Adarsh society

The post facto coastal regulation zone CRZ clearance and regularization of construction sought by members of the controversial Adarsh housing society in Colaba in south Mumbai has been rejected by the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Aut...

Sloganeering, demonstrations inside, outside campus mark 1 year of JNU violence

Slogans inquilab zindabad and halla bol rent the air on Tuesday as members of JNU students and teachers associations formed a human chain leading to Sabarmati Hostel to mark one year of the violence at the university when a mob entered the ...

UK scientists question COVID-19 vaccine dosing delay

Five UK medical scientists have criticised a British government plan to delay giving second doses of COVID-19 vaccines by up to 12 weeks, saying proven dosing schedules should not be altered without solid scientific support or evidence.In a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021