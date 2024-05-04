"Contested from South and North...." Sumitra Mahajan on Rahul Gandhi

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has the right to contest from any part of the country after he undertook the Bharat Jodo Yatra, adding that the elections seem to be one-sided. She also said that Narendra Modi is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time.

"He has contested from South (referring to Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad in Kerala). Now he is contesting from North (Rahul Gandhi is also in the race from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh). He undertook a Bharat Yatra and therefore have the right to contest from any part of the Country," Mahajan told ANI here. She also expressed concern over the "low" voters turnout in the first and second phase of the elections.

"It is a matter of concern. That voting percentage....Temperatures are rising. I believe that voting is going in our favour. But the voting percentage should increase. It seems that the BJP is going to come to power," Mahajan added. Replying to a query, She added, "The elections seem to be one-side to everyone. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji is doing a lot of work".

On the '400 par" slogan (NDA winning more than 400 Lok Sabha seats), She asked, "Why do you get surprised (Media) with this slogan? When a person is out to get something done, he will do it with might. We will say, he needs it all. Modi ji is going to become the Prime Minister for the third time". Rahul Gandhi is seeking re-election from Wayanad in Kerala which went to polls in the second phase of the Lok Sabha elections. He is also in the race from Rae Bareli Lok Sabha constituency from Uttar Pradesh.

The general elections are being held in seven phases in a six-week marathon running from April 19 to June 1. The first phase of polling was held on April 19 and the second phase on April 26.

The next round of voting will be held on May 7.The counting of votes and results will be declared on June 4. (ANI)

