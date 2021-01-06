Left Menu
Development News Edition

Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from Jan 18

The educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18, after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Jaipur (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:42 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:42 IST
Schools, colleges to reopen in Rajasthan from Jan 18
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The educational institutions including schools, colleges, universities and coaching centres will reopen in Rajasthan from January 18, after a gap of over nine months since the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot made this announcement after holding a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in the state with officials on Tuesday.

As per Chief Minister's Office (CMO) release, classes from 9 to 12 in schools, last year classes of university and college, coaching centres and government training institutes have been directed to be opened from 18 January, keeping in view the falling COVID-19 cases in Rajasthan. Gehlot said that due to the process of COVID-19 vaccination, medical college, dental college, nursing college and paramedical college have also been instructed to open from 11 January.

He instructed that 50 per cent attendance of the total capacity in each class will be on the first day, the remaining 50 per cent will be on the second day in all these educational institutions. Gehlot asserted that the state of coronavirus in Rajasthan is "well controlled with excellent management and cooperation of the people." He said that the recovery rate has risen to an all-time high of 96.31 per cent. (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Goa's Aguada jail to be revamped as tourist spot by March: CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant has said the renovation of the historic jail at Aguada, which no longer houses prisoners and is being developed as a tourist spot, will be completed in March this year following which it be will be opened fo...

US keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam

An American delegation led by Consul General Joel Reifman has called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the camp office here on Tuesday and said that the US Government is keen on setting up American Hub in Visakhapatnam, which will b...

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city.Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021