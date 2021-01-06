Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Weekly health check-up after re-opening of educational institutions in Odisha

The Odisha government has announced to conduct weekly health check-ups in educational institutions across the state after re-opening of schools and colleges amid COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-01-2021 08:45 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 08:45 IST
COVID-19: Weekly health check-up after re-opening of educational institutions in Odisha
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The Odisha government has announced to conduct weekly health check-ups in educational institutions across the state after re-opening of schools and colleges amid COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state government, the schools for 10th and 12th will reopen from January 8 while colleges and universities for final year students will reopen from January 11.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Tuesday asked the health and family welfare department to conduct frequent health checkups in educational institutions and hostels as a preventive against any possible large breakout of COVID-19 pandemic. He asked the officials during the review meeting, "Now that we are opening up many normal livelihood activities, schools, colleges and hostels. We have to be more focused on the expeditious implementation of the projects amidst the covid restrictions. We have also to get ready for vaccination," Suresh Chandra Mohapatra said.

Secretary Health and Family Welfare Pradeepta Kumar Mohapatra has asked all the District Collector/DMs, all municipal commissioners, all Chief District Medical (CDM) officers and PHOs to conduct weekly health check-in of the Students, Teachers and non-teaching staff in school and colleges in their respective jurisdiction. Secretary has asked the authorities to take necessary steps for mobilization of local ASHAs/ANMs with instructions to pay visit to the nearby Schools and conduct weekly Heath check-ups students and Staff as a precautionary measure and facilitate the testing of symptomatic cases by rapid response teams (RRTs). (ANI)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

Google Pixel phones get January 2021 update with several security fixes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Mourinho says he senses Spurs desire to end trophy drought

Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho said he senses the desire of his players to end the clubs 13-year trophy drought after they reached the League Cup final beating Championship side Brentford 2-0 on Tuesday. Spurs have not lifted a major ...

Proud Boys leader banned, arrests made in U.S. election protests

Washington police banned the leader of a far-right group from the city and made two arrests on Tuesday as protesters supporting President Donald Trumps attempts to overturn the election gathered in the city.Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the...

Venezuela Socialist Party and opposition convene rival parliaments after disputed vote

Venezuelas ruling Socialist Party on Tuesday inaugurated a parliament controlled by allies of President Nicolas Maduro, while the opposition convened a rival committee of legislators in a virtual session, following disputed elections on Dec...

N.Korea's Kim tells party congress economic plan failed 'tremendously'

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un said his five-year economic plan had failed to meet its goals on almost every sector as he kicked off a congress of the ruling Workers Party, state media KCNA reported on Wednesday.The rare political gatherin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021