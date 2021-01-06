Left Menu
ITC targets to meet 100pc electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030

The results of our 360-degree sustainability initiatives are manifest in the companys decade-long achievements even as our businesses expand rapidly together with the creation of six million sustainable livelihoods. ITC said its current renewables portfolio consists of 138 MW of wind power plants and 14 MW of solar plants with around 53 MW of additional solar capacity under execution.Projects are also underway in the area of other sources of renewable energy like solar boiler or biomass boilers, it added.

ITC targets to meet 100pc electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030
Diversified business entity ITC Ltd on Wednesday said it has set a target to meet 100 per cent of purchased grid electricity requirements from renewable sources by 2030 as part of its Sustainability 2.0 Vision. Currently, ITC meets over 40 per cent of its electrical energy requirement through renewable sources like wind, solar, and biomass.

Under its Sustainability 2.0 Vision, ITC aims to meet 100 per cent of electrical energy needs from renewable sources by 2030 and is also planning to invest further in strengthening its renewable energy portfolio in order to contribute meaningfully to the fight against climate change, the company said in a statement. Besides investing in new renewable energy assets, the company said it also aims to achieve a 50 per cent reduction in specific emission and 30 per cent reduction in specific energy consumption by 2030 over a 2014-15 baseline.

''Such efforts in decarbonising energy consumption through low-carbon energy solutions will be met through large-scale digitalisation and R&D initiatives, cross-sectoral collaborations and partnerships,'' it added. Commenting on the company's green ambitions, ITC Ltd Group Head –R&D, Sustainability and Projects Sanjiv Rangrass said,''Since making sustainability a core objective in all business operations two decades ago, we have worked on a low carbon growth plan, in which expanding our renewable energy portfolio is our top priority.'' To pursue continuous improvement in energy and emission related performance, we have taken up specific energy and Greenhouse Gas emission reduction targets. The results of our 360-degree sustainability initiatives are manifest in the company's decade-long achievements even as our businesses expand rapidly together with the creation of six million sustainable livelihoods.'' ITC said its current renewables portfolio consists of 138 MW of wind power plants and 14 MW of solar plants with around 53 MW of additional solar capacity under execution.

''Projects are also underway in the area of other sources of renewable energy like solar boiler or biomass boilers,'' it added. At present, the company said it uses renewable energy across 20 factories, nine hotels and six office buildings spanning states such as Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Bihar, Haryana, West Bengal, and Punjab.

