Haryana women training to drive tractor as farmers prepare for R-Day protest march

Several rural women in Haryana's Jind district are receiving training to drive tractors for taking part in a 'tractor parade' in the national capital on January 26 against the three new farm laws. The farmers protesting against the legislations had announced on January 2 that if their demands remained unmet they would take out a 'tractor parade' towards Delhi On January 26, when the country would be celebrating its Republic Day. Women hailing from three villages -- Safa Kheri, Khatkar, Pallwan -- in Jind are learning to steer the tractor wheel.

''Around 200 women are being imparted training to drive tractors,'' Sikim Nain Sheokant, the president of Jind-based Kisan Ekta Mahila Manch said over the phone. She said though some of the women can drive tractors in the fields for farm operations, they do not have experience of road driving.

''We want women to drive tractors on highway on January 26 without any help,'' she said. Sheokant said several villagers were also helping them out by offering their tractors and providing them required training.

Women are undergoing training at a toll plaza on Jind-Patiala National Highway for handling tractor-trolleys on road. The protesting farmers have declared toll plazas ''free''. ''We are getting the training for driving a tractor for participating in the tractor parade,'' said a woman who has been receiving the lesson.

They are also trying to provide training in villages, said Sheokant. She feels the new farm laws are not in the interest of the farming community.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana andother parts of the country have been camping at three Delhi border points --- Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur for more than a month, mainly demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and a legal guarantee for minimum support price for their crops..