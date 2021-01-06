Left Menu
Britain says "deeply concerned" by Iran's 20% uranium enrichment

06-01-2021
Britain said it was "deeply concerned" by Iran's commencement of 20% uranium enrichment on Jan. 4, in a joint statement with France and Germany.

"We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay," the countries said on Wednesday.

Iran resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers.

