Britain says "deeply concerned" by Iran's 20% uranium enrichment

Britain says "deeply concerned" by Iran's 20% uranium enrichmentReuters | London | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:22 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:22 IST
Britain said it was "deeply concerned" by Iran's commencement of 20% uranium enrichment on Jan. 4, in a joint statement with France and Germany.
"We strongly urge Iran to stop enriching uranium to up to 20% without delay," the countries said on Wednesday.
Iran resumed 20% uranium enrichment at an underground nuclear facility, the government said on Monday, breaching a 2015 nuclear pact with major powers.
