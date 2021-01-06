Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shripad Yesso Naik hands over Bullet Proof Jacket to CAS

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Rajya Mantri said that the Government has honoured its commitment to protecting the precious lives of our soldiers fighting the enemy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 21:58 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 21:58 IST
Shripad Yesso Naik hands over Bullet Proof Jacket to CAS
Shri Shripad Yesso Naik assured that “the Government will ensure that our soldiers will be provided with the best of weapons and protective armour and such requirements will always remain uppermost in priority.” Image Credit: Twitter(@shripadynaik)

Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Yesso Naik handed over One Hundredth thousandth Bullet Proof Jacket (BPJ) to the Chief of Army Staff General M M Naravane in a ceremony held in New Delhi on 6th January 2021.

Speaking on the occasion, Raksha Rajya Mantri said that the Government has honoured its commitment to protecting the precious lives of our soldiers fighting the enemy. He said the government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi places high emphasis on the operational safety of our soldiers.

Shri Shripad Yesso Naik assured that "the Government will ensure that our soldiers will be provided with the best of weapons and protective armour and such requirements will always remain uppermost in priority." He appreciated the manufacturers, M/s SMPP Pvt Ltd for supplying the first one lakh Jackets, four months ahead of the delivery schedule.

The Raksha Rajya Mantri also said that the BPJ being supplied is an indigenous product under Make in India and the company is even exporting the product all over the world making India a global hub for the supply of such Defence ware in line with the Aatamnirbhar Bharat initiative of the government.

He said this Jacket has been appreciated by our soldiers who are using them on the borders and in countering insurgency.

The ceremony was also attended by Shri Raj Kumar Secretary (Defence Production), Lt Gen A K Samantara, DG Infantry, Lt Gen R K Malhotra DG DGQA and Lt Gen H S Kahlon, DG CD.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

In last-gasp showdown, Trump allies in Congress to challenge his loss to Biden

A band of U.S. President Donald Trumps Republican allies in Congress planned a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to undo his election loss to Democrat Joe Biden, a bid almost certain to fail that comes on the same day their party is poised to ...

EXCLUSIVE-Italy could take on $17 billion of UniCredit bad loans to ease MPS sale -sources

Italy is working on a plan to take on about 14 billion euros 17 billion of UniCredits impaired loans to make a takeover of state-owned Monte dei Paschi more attractive for the countrys second-biggest bank, sources told Reuters. Bad loan man...

Soccer-Antwerp forward says sorry for wearing rival team's shirt

Royal Antwerp forward Didier Lamkel Ze has apologised after showing up at the Belgian clubs training ground this week wearing the shirt of their bitter rivals Anderlecht in an attempt to force a transfer. The Cameroon international was deni...

Dr Harsh Vardhan releases report on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India Wave-1

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister for Health Family Welfare released INDIA REPORT on Longitudinal Ageing Study of India LASI Wave-1 today on the virtual platform.LASI is a fullscale national survey of scientific investigation of the health,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021