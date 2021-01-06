Left Menu
Development News Edition

BRO clears snow on runway at Srinagar airport after heavy snowfall

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared the runway at Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday after it was closed due to heavy snowfall.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:09 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:09 IST
BRO clears snow on runway at Srinagar airport after heavy snowfall
BRO clears Srinagar Airport runway after heavy snowfall (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) has cleared the runway at Srinagar International Airport on Wednesday after it was closed due to heavy snowfall. "It was made possible due to the continuous operation of the snow clearance machine on the runway to prevent the icing on the highway," said Col Mukesh of BRO.

Officials said that after 72 hours of snowfall in Kashmir the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) pressed hi-tech equipment to clear the runway from the snow. Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall since Monday which disrupted road traffic and forced the cancellation of flights at Srinagar International Airport.

However, BRO put men and machinery into work to clear the airport runway amid hectic efforts. (ANI)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brexit delays leave many M&S fresh food shelves empty in Ireland

British retailer Marks Spencer said Britains withdrawal from European Union trade rules last week was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its stores in Ireland on Wednesday. Aisles selling fruit and vegetables and some ...

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...

U.S. passes 21 mln COVID-19 cases with record hospitalizations as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination ef...

'We will not take it any more,' Trump tells supporters as Congress meets to certify Biden win

Outgoing U.S. President Donald Trump addressed thousands of supporters, including members of far-right groups, at a rally in Washington protesting Wednesdays meeting of Congress to confirm his election loss to President-elect Joe Biden in N...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021