Preparations underway at school in Odisha ahead of reopening on Jan 8

Preparations have begun to ensure social distancing as the schools in Odisha for students of class 10 and 12 will open on January 8 after over nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhubaneswar (Odisha) | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:53 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:53 IST
Preparations underway at school in Odisha ahead of reopening on Jan 8
Sanitisation underway in a classroom. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Preparations have begun to ensure social distancing as the schools in Odisha for students of class 10 and 12 will open on January 8 after over nine months of the COVID-19 pandemic. At the Buxi Jagabandhu English Medium School, arrangements are being made to ensure social distancing and other protocol.

According to school Principal Sandhaya Jena, new timetables have been made, classes have been divided, masks and sanitisers are made mandatory. "All COVID-19 guidelines are being followed including thermal checks at the entrance and sanitasation of desks. We have prepared new timetables and holding meetings with staff members and parents to make everyone aware as to what needs to be done," Jena told ANI.

She further added that seating arrangements had been made to ensure social distancing. "The school canteen will not be functional and recess will be done in a staggered manner. Students will have to carry their own food and water. Teachers have been deputed to make sure that students don't huddle," she added.

Earlier in the day, the Odisha government announced weekly health check-ups in educational institutions across the state in light of the re-opening of schools and colleges amid the COVID-19 pandemic. According to the state government, the schools for 10th and 12th will reopen from January 8 while colleges and universities for final year students will reopen from January 11.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra on Tuesday asked the health and family welfare department to conduct frequent health checkups in educational institutions and hostels as a preventive against any possible large breakout of COVID-19 pandemic. There are currently 2,025 active cases of coronavirus in Odisha, while 3,26,778 patients have recovered. The death toll in the state stands at 1,887. (ANI)

