Tahir Husain, Umar Khalid met in Shaheen Bagh to plan northeast Delhi violence, says chargesheet

Citing northeast Delhi violence accused Tahir Husain's disclosure statement, Delhi Police in its supplementary chargesheet alleged that a meeting took place between Husain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid in Shaheen Bagh to hatch the conspiracy of violence.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:28 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Citing northeast Delhi violence accused Tahir Husain's disclosure statement, Delhi Police in its supplementary chargesheet alleged that a meeting took place between Husain, Khalid Saifi and Umar Khalid in Shaheen Bagh to hatch the conspiracy of violence. The Karkardooma court on Tuesday accepted the supplementary chargesheet in the northeast Delhi violence case.

"Tahir Hussain during the investigation has disclosed that Umar Khalid has allegedly hatched the conspiracy for committing communal violence in the national capital during US President Donald Trump's visit to India in order to damage the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in front of the world," Delhi Police's chargesheet said. "As per plan they had committed violence in February. Through Khalid Saifi, Hussain met Umar Khalid on January 8 where Umar Khalid allegedly said that they were silent on the issue of Ram Janmabhoomi and Article 370, but they must do something to pressurise the government to set aside the CAA," the chargesheet added.

It further said that Hussain has disclosed to police that he was constantly listening to speeches delivered by Umar Khalid. "Khalid had allegedly told Hussain that they have the support of PFI and therefore Khalid asked Hussain to instigate people for violence," it added. The police said that there was sufficient material on record to proceed against accused Umar Khalid and reasonable ground to prima facie to show that accused Umar Khalid, accused Tahir Hussain and other accused had conspired together to commit the offence.

The court has noted that statement of the witness was sufficient to show that during the relevant time, accused Umar Khalid was in contact with accused Tahir Hussain against whom there was sufficient material on record to prima facie show that he was the main conspirator who had funded the communal riots and instigated the mob from his house to rob the persons and to burn down the properties. In the chargesheet the Delhi Police have also that Khalid was an active participant in the criminal conspiracy to instigate communal riots in various parts of Delhi.

"Due to the instigation by the accused persons, a mob had gathered which had robbed persons and burnt down the properties including houses and shops. They had also destroyed the public property," the police added. (ANI)

