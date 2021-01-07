Rajasthan's Mount Abu records minimum temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius
Rajasthan's Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of minus one degree Celsius on Thursday.ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 07-01-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 18:43 IST
Rajasthan's Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of minus one degree Celsius on Thursday. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) informed that the tourist hotspot of Rajasthan, Mount Abu, saw a dip in the minimum temperature to minus one degree Celsius.
"Gradual fall in minimum temperatures by 3-4°C very likely over most parts of Northwest India during next 4-5 days. Cold wave conditions are likely over Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan during 08th-09th January 2021" IMD tweeted. Due to abundant moisture available in the lower tropospheric levels, dense to very dense fog at isolated pockets was seen in morning hours over north Rajasthan.
Mount Abu, a hill station, had previously recorded a temperature of minus 1 degree Celsius on December 20, 2020. (ANI)
