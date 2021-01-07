Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana group meets Tomar to seek discussion on SYL issue during farmers' meeting

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:54 IST
Haryana group meets Tomar to seek discussion on SYL issue during farmers' meeting
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

A farmer group from Haryana on Thursday met Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, seeking their participation in the eighth round of talks to be held on Friday with the protesting unions and said it wants to raise the long-pending Sutlej Yamuna Link (SYL) Canal issue.

Separately, Punjab's Nanaksar Gurudwara head Baba Lakha, a renowned religious leader of the state, also met Tomar here and discussed the issues related to farmers' protest. The representation made by Haryana Yuva Kisan Sagarsh Samithi (HYKSS), headed by former MLA Naresh Yadav Ateli, however focussed on the SYL issue.

A delegation of 20 farmers reached the national capital by walking for over 130 kms from Ateli town in Mahendragarh district for eight days from December 30.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, Ateli said, ''I told the minister that you are inviting farmers' leaders for the January 8 meeting. Please invite our 11 members as well. We are also farmers and want to raise the SYL canal issue.'' While the SYL Canal issue is 45-years old, the protest over new farm laws is a recent development, he said, adding the government should give priority to settle the SYL canal issue with the Punjab government.

Ateli said the Supreme Court order was in favour of Haryana and had the canal work been completed, the state would have got the much-required water to irrigate dry patches of lakhs of hectares of farm land.

The HYKSS President said the issue has been raised with the Union Jal Shakti Ministry as well.

''If the Punjab government is stubborn, then some agency should begin the work of SYL canal because the water level has gone down below 1,800 feet affecting lakhs of hectares of land,'' he said.

The only way to save the farmland in the dry belt of Haryana is to irrigate it from the canal water. The water level is so low that even tubewells cannot be installed, he noted.

''The minister said we will look into this issue (SYL canal),'' Atelli said.

Asked if there was a discussion on new farm laws in the meeting, he said, ''Our main demand is water because there cannot be farming without water. Farm laws have come now. The SYL issue is very old.'' He also alleged that the Punjab and Haryana politicians are playing politics on the SYL canal issue. ''We could have got water had they risen above politics.'' On the farm laws, Ateli said, ''Politics is happening on this issue... If any farmers' leaders or political parties say that the laws are not good, then they should come up with proper proof. If the laws are wrong, then what is right?'' Asked if HYKSS supports the new laws, he said, ''My fight is on water. I have not gone into details of the new laws. Laws are passed in Parliament, they will end their only. That is the work of Parliament.'' He also mentioned that ongoing protest at Delhi borders is causing inconvenience to the public due to the road jam.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Finland extends entry ban over COVID-19 to February 9

Helsinki Finland, January 7 ANISputnik Finland has extended its restrictions on entry from various countries, including Russia, until February 9, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease, the countrys interior ministry said Thursday...

R'sthan govt working towards 'improving investment climate' in state

The Bureau of Investment Promotion BIP on Thursday held a review meeting of One Stop Shop launched by the Rajasthan government to strengthen investment environment in the state. The BIP is the agency in charge of investment promotion and si...

Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine 78% effective in late-stage trial in Brazil -source

A COVID-19 vaccine developed by Chinas Sinovac Biotech was 78 effective in a late-stage Brazilian trial, a person familiar with the study said on Thursday, moving the shot closer to regulatory approval in South Americas biggest country. The...

Three Afghan Taliban terrorists arrested in Pak

Pakistani security forces have arrested three Afghan Taliban terrorists during an operation in this northwestern city of Pakistan. The Counter Terrorism Department CTD of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police conducted a raid at a compound and arre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021