Maha: Agri official held for accepting bribe of Rs 20,000

An employee of the stateagriculture department was caught while accepting a bribe ofRs 20,000 from an orchard owner in Soyegaon taluka ofMaharashtra's Aurangabad district, an official from the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) said.

Pravin Madhav Savkare (36), an agriculture assistantin Bahulkheda, had demanded Rs 50,000 for inspecting thecomplainant's orchard and submitting a report to a seniorofficial, the official said.

Following negotiation, the accused official struck adeal at Rs 20,000 and was caught while accepting the bribeamount near Soyegaon tehsil office, he said.

Savkare has been detained and the ACB is in theprocess of registering an offence, the official added.

