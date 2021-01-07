R'sthan govt working towards 'improving investment climate' in state

The Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) on Thursday held a review meeting of 'One Stop Shop' launched by the Rajasthan government to strengthen investment environment in the state. The BIP is the agency in charge of investment promotion and single window clearances in Rajasthan, and also plays a significant role in developing investment policies for the state.

Investment Commissioner Archana Singh said that through One Stop Shop (OSS), the state government has brought its 14 departments and instrumentalists together for fast track disposal of investment proposals. ''The state government is working towards improving investment environment in the state, at department level too we must show consideration towards investors perspective while dealing with an application,'' said the investment commissioner while addressing officers from the concerned departments present at the review meeting. The officials were also asked to create awareness among their department and applicants towards provisions and objectives of the OSS. Established under the Bureau of Investment Promotion, the OSS has officials nominated from departments of Urban Development and Housing, Revenue, Energy, Environment, Medical and Health, Local Self Governance, Industries, PHED, Labour, Tourism, Factory and Boiler Inspection, Consumer Affairs, Public Works and RIICO. Most of the investment proposals in the state are related to these departments or are dependent on approvals and clearances. The Ashok Gehlot government had previously extended relief to new micro, medium and small enterprises from clearances and approvals by the state government for initial three years. OSS makes the clearance system more transparent and effective.

As OSS establishes a time-bound clearance system for investment application, the OSS portal is also a one-stop for information/ registration/ approval/ tracking centre for clearances/approvals.

