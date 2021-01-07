Left Menu
Development News Edition

R'sthan govt working towards 'improving investment climate' in state

The BIP is the agency in charge of investment promotion and single window clearances in Rajasthan, and also plays a significant role in developing investment policies for the state.Investment Commissioner Archana Singh said that through One Stop Shop OSS, the state government has brought its 14 departments and instrumentalists together for fast track disposal of investment proposals.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:21 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:21 IST
R'sthan govt working towards 'improving investment climate' in state

The Bureau of Investment Promotion (BIP) on Thursday held a review meeting of 'One Stop Shop' launched by the Rajasthan government to strengthen investment environment in the state. The BIP is the agency in charge of investment promotion and single window clearances in Rajasthan, and also plays a significant role in developing investment policies for the state.

Investment Commissioner Archana Singh said that through One Stop Shop (OSS), the state government has brought its 14 departments and instrumentalists together for fast track disposal of investment proposals. ''The state government is working towards improving investment environment in the state, at department level too we must show consideration towards investors perspective while dealing with an application,'' said the investment commissioner while addressing officers from the concerned departments present at the review meeting. The officials were also asked to create awareness among their department and applicants towards provisions and objectives of the OSS. Established under the Bureau of Investment Promotion, the OSS has officials nominated from departments of Urban Development and Housing, Revenue, Energy, Environment, Medical and Health, Local Self Governance, Industries, PHED, Labour, Tourism, Factory and Boiler Inspection, Consumer Affairs, Public Works and RIICO. Most of the investment proposals in the state are related to these departments or are dependent on approvals and clearances. The Ashok Gehlot government had previously extended relief to new micro, medium and small enterprises from clearances and approvals by the state government for initial three years. OSS makes the clearance system more transparent and effective.

As OSS establishes a time-bound clearance system for investment application, the OSS portal is also a one-stop for information/ registration/ approval/ tracking centre for clearances/approvals.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Aston Villa reports 'significant' virus outbreak

Aston Villa reported a significant coronavirus outbreak and closed its training ground on Thursday, a day before a scheduled FA Cup home game against Liverpool.The Premier League club canceled first-team training ahead of the match.Discussi...

Goa CM meets Amit Shah in Delhi, discusses state issues

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawanton Thursday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi todiscuss issues concerning the state.A statement issued here by the Chief Ministers OfficeCMO said that Sawant met Shah at the latters officialresid...

Facebook, Instagram to extend ban on Trump's account for rest of his presidential term

Facebook Inc and Instagram will extend a ban on U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks until the presidential transition is completed, Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg said. Twitter Inc, Facebook, and S...

Dakar Rally: Motorcycle racer CS Santosh suffers crash, in medically-induced coma

Indian motorcycle racer CS Santosh, who suffered a crash in Stage four of the Dakar Rally on Wednesday, is currently receiving treatment at the Saudi German Hospital in Riyadh. In a statement, the Hero MotoSports said that Santosh has no ma...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021