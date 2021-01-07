Left Menu
Bengal poultry farms on alert over bird flu outbreak in some other states

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 07-01-2021 20:43 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 20:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

An organisation of poultry farmowners in West Bengal has asked its members to be on alert inthe wake of a bird flu outbreak in various parts of thecountry and take preventive measures to avoid the spread ofthe infection, an official said on Thursday.

The alert was sounded as a precautionary measure amidreports of the bird flu in some states, though not a singlecase of Avian influenza has been detected here so far, WestBengal Poultry Federation general secretary Madan Mohan Maity.

The Centre on Wednesday said the Avian influenzaoutbreak, has been reported at 12 epicentres in four states --Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

Advisories have been issued to contain further spreadof the infection in poultry ducks, crows and migratory birds,the Union Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairyingsaid.

''No bird flu case has been reported in West Bengal andits neighbouring states. With reports of the Avian influenzaoutbreak in various parts of the country, we have sounded analert to our members.

''We also asked them to take all the precautionarymeasures like spraying of disinfectants, and maintain hygieneprotocols,'' Maity told PTI.

He said there was no need to panic, and AndhraPradesh, which supplies eggs to West Bengal, remained freefrom the bird flu outbreak.

The state animal husbandry department officials couldnot be reached for their comments.

Maity said there has been ''no impact on consumption''of poultry products as of now.

''If the spread of bird flu is not contained, peoplewill start avoiding consumption of poultry products, whichcould impact the sector adversely,'' he said.

Prices of egg and chicken could plunge if demand forsuch products falls in the wake of the bird flu spread.

Broiler chicken prices are now ruling at Rs 175-200per kg, while eggs are sold Rs 6.5-7 per piece in the state.

West Bengal produces two crore eggs daily as againstits consumption of 2.5 crore, Maity said.

Broiler meat production in the state is about 2.5crore kgs per week, higher than its consumption of two crorekgs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

