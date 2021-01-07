Left Menu
Tata Power bags 110 MW solar project in Kerala

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:14 IST
Representative image

Tata Power has received an order from the Kerala State Electricity Board Limited (KSEBL) to develop a 110-megawatt (MW) solar power project in the state.

The company received a Letter of Award (LOA) from the KSEBL on Wednesday, Tata Power said in a statement on Thursday.

Tata Power did not disclose any financial details with respect to the project.

''...The company has won this capacity in a bid announced by KSEBL in September 2020,'' it said.

The energy produced will be supplied to KSEBL under a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA), valid for a period of 25 years from scheduled commercial operation date, the company said.

The project has to be commissioned within 18 months from the date of execution of the PPA, Tata Power said adding the plant is expected to generate about 274 million units (MUs) of energy per year.

In the statement, Tata Power CEO and MD Praveer Sinha said, ''We are proud to announce that we have been awarded 110 MW Solar Project by KSEBL, and are thankful to the Government of Kerala and the officials at KSEBL for this opportunity. We are delighted to contribute towards the realisation of our country's commitment towards clean and green energy through solar power generation.'' With the latest win, Tata Power's renewable capacity will increase to 4,032 MW.

