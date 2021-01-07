Bird flu outbreak: Central team takes stock of situation in Kerala

A three-member centralteam on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out ofoutbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts,officials said here.

The team comprising Union Health Ministry's publichealth specialist Dr Ruchi Jain, Pune National Institute ofVirology scientist Dr Shailesh Pawar and Delhi RML Hospitalphysician Dr Anith Jindal visited the hotspots of the bird fluoutbreak in the district, they said.

Officials from the Animal Husbandry department briefedthe central team about the steps taken by the administrationto prevent the spread of the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

They were also briefed by the Health Departmentofficials on the COVID-19 situation in the district.

The central team has been informed that over 20farmers were hit by the bird flu outbreak in the district.

Officials said over 43,000 ducks were culled and32,550 eggs were destroyed in the district till Thursday tocontain the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

Later, the central team visited affected areasofThakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region ofAlappuzha district.

They also held discussions with district authoritiesat the collectorate.

Nineteen Rapid Response teams have been engaged inculling birds in both Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and theregions suspected to have infected the birds are beingsanitised, officials said.

State Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju has said thereis no history of the H5N8 virus being transmitted to humans.

Authorities have banned sale of bird meat and eggs inthe affected regions.

To provide relief to the affected farmers, the stategovernment has decided to compensate them for culling theirbirds.

For culled birds which are over two-months-old Rs 200each will be given and for those under the age of two-monthsthe farmers will be compensated at Rs 100 each, the governmenthas said.

For eggs destroyed due to avian flu, farmers will begiven a compensation of Rs 5 each.

Culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in andaround one km radius of the affected areas in Alappuzha andKottayam districts is being conducted as per the guidelinesissued by the government.

The operation was launched after results of thesamples tested at the National Institute of High SecurityAnimal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the outbreak of the birdflu in the two districts.PTI TGB SSPTI PTI

