Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kiren Rijiju inaugurates residential hostel at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range

 Shri Kiren Rijiju said, “Our athletes represent the country at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, they must have a standard of living where basic facilities are provided.”

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:06 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:06 IST
Kiren Rijiju inaugurates residential hostel at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range
Shri Rijiju said, “Shooting is one of the premier sports at the moment, we have huge expectations from shooting and India has a huge reservoir of talent at the grass-root level. We have maximum qualification in Tokyo Olympics from shooting.” Image Credit: Twitter(@KirenRijiju)

Union Sports Minister of State Shri Kiren Rijiju inaugurated a residential hostel in the premises of the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range. It will be a 162 bedded air-conditioned hostel with attached washroom facility. There will also be an air-conditioned dining area and facilities for sports-specific diet and a separate recreation area for boys and girls. The facility has been created at a cost of Rs. 12.26 crores.

Shri Kiren Rijiju said, "Our athletes represent the country at the Olympics, Asian Games, Commonwealth Games, they must have a standard of living where basic facilities are provided." The Sports Minister also announced that all hostels must be of at least 3-star standard in terms of food, hospitality and cleanliness with the facility management being done by an expert agency. He added that going forward there should be a separate girls hostel and separate boys hostel. "Shooting being a priority sport, we have to take all the necessary steps for the shooters."

With the creation of this hostel facility, it will be a major boost for the Indian shooters training at the facility who have previously been staying at accommodation outside the shooting range. The hostel will enable the shooters to now only take a short walk down to their respective rifle, pistol and shotgun ranges.

2018 Commonwealth Games gold medalist Anish Bhanwala said, "We have always had a very good shooting range but we were lacking a hostel as a result of which we had to stay outside the premises. We can now train in the morning and afternoon session with the hostel being there."

Moreover, with the creation of this facility, it will not only benefit the core group of senior shooters but also the shooters who are part of the TOPS Development group and the Khelo India scheme and NCOE shooters.

Shri Rijiju said, "Shooting is one of the premier sports at the moment, we have huge expectations from shooting and India has a huge reservoir of talent at the grass-root level. We have maximum qualification in Tokyo Olympics from shooting."

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

White House withdraws nomination of Wolf to head DHS

The White House said it had withdrawn the nomination of Chad Wolf, who on Thursday urged President Donald Trump to condemn violence at the U.S. Capitol, to be chief of the Homeland Security Department.Wolf, who is currently acting head of t...

France PM Jean Castex decides to keeps restaurants, ski resorts closed in virus battle

Prime Minister Jean Castex said restaurants, cinemas and museums would remain closed throughout January and ski resorts might not reopen before the February holidays as France battles to slow the spread of the coronavirus.A nationwide night...

Australian agency reviewing data on Vatican money transfers

The Australian governments financial intelligence agency said Thursday it is reviewing its data after questions were raised about its report that 1.8 billion were transferred from the Vatican to Australia over six years.The agency, Austrac,...

Nirav Modi's sister Purvi Modi, her husband turn approver in bank fraud case.

Enforcement Directorate ED on Thursday said that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modis sister Purvi Modi and her husband Mayank Mehta have turned approver for assisting in the confiscation of several properties and bank accounts in Nirav Modi ba...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021